KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Wednesday (May 19) logged a record-high of 6,075 Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, its Health Ministry said.

The previous record of 5,728 was recorded on Jan 30.

In a Twitter post, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor notched the highest for the Malaysia states with 2,251 new cases.

This was followed by Johor with 699 cases, Kuala Lumpur federal territory with 660 cases, Kedah with 445 cases and Kelantan with 441 cases.