Malaysia logs lowest Covid-19 daily cases in four months at 1,063

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia logged 1,063 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday (March 16), the lowest daily figure in four months, and the 10th consecutive day of below 2,000 daily cases.

The figure was the lowest reported since Dec 9 last year to reflect some success in the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, yet plateauing at a high level.

The cases first reached above 1,000 a day on Oct 24 - more than five months ago.

The daily cases hit a record high in Malaysia of 5,728 cases on Jan 30, with fears then that these could surge to 8,000.

This had forced the government to impose a second nationwide movement curb called Movement Control Order from mid-January to March 4.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases in Malaysia since these were tracked in January 2019 stood at 326,034 on Tuesday, the third highest in South-east Asia after Indonesia and the Philippines.

Malaysia began mass vaccinations three weeks ago on Feb 24, with more than 300,000 of the country's 32 million population inoculated.

The Health Ministry director-general, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said on Tuesday that of the total 1,063 cases, Selangor state recorded the highest number with 323 new cases, followed by Sarawak with 183 and Penang with 175.

All other states recorded fewer than 100 new cases on Tuesday.