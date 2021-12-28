Malaysia lifts African travel ban, cuts booster wait amid Omicron fears

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia has lifted a travel ban on eight southern African countries that were among the first to report the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, citing the greater spread of the variant worldwide, its health minister said on Tuesday (Dec 28).

Meanwhile, the authorities will cut the waiting time for booster vaccine doses amid concerns over the spread of Omicron, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters.

The authorities have detected 306 suspected Omicron cases out of 366 samples from travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival between Dec 21 and 25, he said.

"We are still waiting for results from the whole genome sequencing to confirm," he said, adding that Malaysia has reported only one confirmed case of local transmission so far.

Mr Khairy said that given the rapid spread of the variant globally, there was no reason to continue with a travel ban against countries in Africa.

The eight countries, which include South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, will remain on a list of nations deemed as high risk, with travellers from those nations subject to additional restrictions upon arrival, he said.

Malaysia has cancelled mass gatherings at Christmas and over the New Year, and imposed requirements for Covid-19 vaccine boosters among high-risk groups since recording its first case of the Omicron variant earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Mr Khairy said the authorities will now allow the interval between primary and booster doses for all vaccines to be reduced to three months, joining a growing number of countries that have cut waiting times in a bid to ward off a new surge of infections.