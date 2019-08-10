Malaysia lashed by storm, causing havoc in Penang, Kedah, Perlis

BUTTERWORTH/ALOR SETAR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parts of Malaysia were lashed by a severe storm on Friday (Aug 9) leaving uprooted trees and debris in several states including Penang, where five were injured.

The storm was a side effect of Typhoon Lekima heading towards eastern China, the Malaysia Meteorological Department said as many took to social media to share images of fallen trees and branches, signboards, zinc panels and the damage left behind.

Dozens of trees in the state were uprooted, while zinc panels were torn apart during the 11pm storm which lasted about 30 minutes.

Penang welfare and caring society committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the five men were injured when objects crashed and toppled on them were sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment.

Two motorcyclists were also reported to have been injured in the storm.

Meanwhile, several areas in Perlis and Kedah, where the resort island of Langkawi is located, were also hit by storms on Friday.

Eight districts were affected by the severe weather, which lasted from 8.45pm to 9.10pm, said the State Civil Defence Force's (APM) disaster management and operations division in a statement.

The affected districts were Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Langkawi, Yan, Pendang, Padang Terap, Sik and Kulim.

Langkawi island was among the worst affected with five areas hit by the storm, namely Bohor, Ulu Melaka, Kedawang, Ayer Hangat and Padang Matsirat.

Langkawi District Disaster Management Committee Secretary Captain (PA) Ahmad Shahfikri Darus said the 8.00pm incident left several houses and vehicles damaged.

"The roof of 11 houses in seven villages were blown away by strong winds," he said, adding that the roof of a surau, or Muslim prayer hall, was also blown away.

No casualties were reported in Langkawi but the department had yet to receive a full report on the incident, Captain Ahmad said.

"The clean-up of affected areas will be carried out immediately with the coordination of other agencies, including the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Social Welfare Department, Langkawi District Office and Langkawi City Council, " he added.

In Perlis, trees were uprooted in Repoh, Simpang Empat Dato' Kayaman, Sungai Berembang, Jalan Tambun Tulang and Kangar.

Sales tents in Taman Sena, Kangar and some facilities at the train station in Arau were also reportedly damaged.