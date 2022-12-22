Malaysia landslide: Four more bodies recovered, death toll now 30

SAR officers have found four more bodies buried in the Father’s Organic Farm landslide, on Dec 22, 2022. PHOTO: NADMA MALAYSIA/TWITTER
PETALING JAYA - Four more bodies were found at the site of the Batang Kali landslide on Thursday morning, according to Malaysia’s national disaster management agency (Nadma).

This takes the total death toll so far to 30, with three people remaining missing.

The bodies found on Thursday were of two children, an adult female and an adult male, reported The Star, quoting the fire and rescue department.

Search and rescue operations at the site entered the seventh day on Thursday.

Operations resumed after they were suspended at 10pm on Wednesday, according to national news agency Bernama.

The landslide, in which 450,000 cubic metres of soil fell from a height of 30 metres, occurred in the early hours last Friday (Dec 16).

A total of 94 people were affected by the incident at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Selangor state, near popular tourist destination Genting Highlands. Of these, 61 people managed to escape to safety.

