Malaysia landslide: Campsite operators face losses, search continues for seven still missing

KUALA LUMPUR - Campsite operators are facing cancellations and losses after last Friday’s landslide that killed at least 26 at a recreational site near Genting Highlands.

A campsite operator, who wished to be known only as Ros, said bookings at her premises went down by at least 30 per cent since the incident, causing her business to suffer more than RM6,000 (S$1,825) in losses to date.

“Even though our premises are located about 9km away from the landslide location, we’re already getting cancellation requests for the bookings we received for the last week of December and onwards,” she told The Straits Times.

“We don’t blame them for cancelling, but since this is our source of income and a peak season for us, we hope the government and authorities can help manage public fear,” she said.

She added that she is sending her staff to monitor the landslide site as well as her own premises daily, and also speaks to the authorities every day since the incident.

“We want to be proactive if anything happens, including more landslides. It’s not just about dollars and cents, safety is our utmost priority, and whatever happened to Father’s Organic Farm is beyond its control, as the landslide happened some kilometres away from the place,” she said.

Another campsite operator, who wished to be identified only as Yus, said: “Yes, our business is deeply affected even though we’re 17km away, but there is no way we can avoid it. For now, the bookings that have been cancelled from Friday to the first week of January 2023 are worth about RM9,000.”

Last Friday, the Malaysian government ordered a blanket ban on all camping activities in the country for a week, after the incident at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor. The camping area was unlicensed.

Meanwhile, the 25th and 26th bodies – a man and a child – were retrieved on Wednesday, even as the search and rescue (SAR) team still looks for seven missing victims.

The authorities said a total of 94 people were caught in the landslide, with 61 of them managing to scramble out to safety.