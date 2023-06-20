Malaysia introduces first AI radio DJ

Malaysia’s first artificial intelligence (AI) radio DJ hit the airwaves on Monday, charming some who were impressed with her delivery and musical knowledge, while causing concern with others.

The AI DJ, which was given the name Aina Sabrina, helmed a two-hour contemporary music show on English-language radio station FlyFM, and shared some snippets of herself.

The 18-year-old radio station is owned by Media Prima Berhad, Malaysia’s largest media and entertainment conglomerate.

“This is my first day as Malaysia’s first AI radio DJ!! Thank you, flyfm958, for welcoming me to the team. Honestly, who would’ve thought I’d ever be one?” Aina wrote on her Instagram account on Thursday.

A few hours later, she followed up with another post: “Phew! What a nerve-wracking first day! Did you get a chance to tune in to my show today?”