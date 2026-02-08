Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Putrajaya on Feb 8.

– Malaysia and India agreed on Feb 8 to deepen cooperation across trade, connectivity, food security and digital technology after talks that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said were rooted in trust and longstanding friendship rather than routine diplomacy.

The talks, part of a two-day visit to Malaysia by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – his first foreign trip of 2026, came as Delhi seeks to reinforce engagement with South-east Asia and Malaysia is looking to widen its strategic and economic partnership at a time of regional and global uncertainty. Mr Modi had skipped the ASEAN Summit in October 2025.

At a joint press conference in Putrajaya on Feb 8, Datuk Seri Anwar said the two sides were looking beyond past achievements, expressing hope that cooperation could grow beyond the US$18.59 billion (S$23.6 billion) in bilateral trade recorded in 2025.

Mr Anwar also said Malaysia would support India’s plan to open a new consulate in the East Malaysian state of Sabah.

The leaders’ talks also covered regional and international issues, including the war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, particularly Gaza.

“This was not a routine diplomatic exchange, but a discussion between true friends built on trust and understanding,” said Mr Anwar, describing Mr Modi’s commitment to peace efforts as “unequivocal”.

Mr Modi echoed that view, saying the growing friendship between the two countries carried added weight amid global instability.

“In this environment of global instability, the growing friendship between India and Malaysia is really important for both countries,” Mr Modi said.

He added that both sides supported efforts to promote peace through diplomacy and reforms of international institutions, and called for a consistent global approach to terrorism without exceptions.

Mr Modi’s visit produced a series of concrete outcomes.

The two leaders oversaw the exchanging of more than 10 memorandums of understanding and exchanges of notes, spanning areas such as technical and vocational education and training, semiconductors, digital cooperation, combating corruption, and security cooperation.