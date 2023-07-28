Malaysia, HK plan economic hub near S’pore border

PUTRAJAYA – Hong Kong will join Malaysia in developing an economic hub in southern Johor, near the Singapore border, as Malaysia looks to tap the land development potential near the site of an upcoming cross-border rail link.

Malaysia’s MRT and Hong Kong’s MTR signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a 2.4ha land for mixed-use in Bukit Chagar on Friday, as part of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee’s visit to Malaysia.

The development, worth RM3 billion (S$878 million), will come up less than 1km from the Malaysia-Singapore border. The location is also the site of the Bukit Chagar terminus station under construction that is part of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS).

“The intended mixed development is expected to transform the area into an attractive investor destination, for local and international investors,” Malaysia’s MRT’s chief executive Mohd Zarif Hashim said at a briefing.

The RTS project, which is expected to serve up to 10,000 commuters an hour in every direction, is due for completion in 2026. It is expected to ease traffic congestion at Malaysia and Singapore’s land border crossing, one of the world’s busiest.

The 4km transit has two stations – Bukit Chagar in Johor and Woodlands in Singapore. BLOOMBERG