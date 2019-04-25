Malaysia Home Minister Muhyiddin: Good gesture, but Johor Sultan must stop interfering with state govt

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The gesture by the Sultan of Johor to work out things is good but the palace must also admit its mistakes and stop interfering with the affairs of the state government, Malaysia's Home Minister has said.

"It is not good to see what is happening today," said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president.

"As a Johorean, as a federal minister in the Cabinet, this does not put me at ease at all."

"We must be bold enough. The Sultan also has to agree that certain things have been done by him that created some feelings of uneasiness when it comes to matters of state."

"It is not personal. I suggest Johor Mentri Besar (Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal) and the state government discuss with him as to what needs to be done and what needs to be cleared so that once and for all, we work as Malaysians and things can be settled," said Mr Muhyiddin.

He was referring to the current situation where there have been allegations of interference in the Johor state government by the Palace, which goes against the Federal Constitution.

Mr Muhyiddin was speaking to the media after chairing a Bersatu central committee meeting here on Thursday (April 25) to discuss amendments to the party Constitution.