Malaysia helicopter crash: Full report to be released on May 30

PUTRAJAYA – The full report on a helicopter collision involving two Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopters in April, killing 10 people, will be released on May 30, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“The defence minister informed (the) Cabinet… that the latest and full report of the Lumut helicopter crash will be published (on May 30),” Mr Fahmi said in a news conference.

Ten people were killed on April 23 after two helicopters collided in mid-air during a rehearsal for a TLDM parade to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

All 10 – seven men and three women – were crew members aboard the two aircraft.

The accident occurred at the TLDM stadium in Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9.32am.

Footage shared online showed several helicopters flying low in a formation over the Lumut naval stadium in a flypast rehearsal ahead of the navy fleet’s open day celebrations in May.

One of the helicopters was seen clipping the rear rotor of another helicopter, causing both to go into a tailspin and crash.

Debris from the crash can also be seen falling near where other navy personnel were participating in marching drills.

The two helicopters involved were a Fennec M502-6 and a HOM M503-3. The helicopters had taken off from Padang Sitiawan at 9.03am.

Both were airworthy at the time of the incident, according to the preliminary report on the tragedy.