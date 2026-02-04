Malaysian eatery ordered to close after viral clip of worker ‘washing’ unsold food for re-use

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

SEREMBAN – A restaurant which made headlines after a worker was filmed “washing” unsold food to be recycled the next day has been ordered to close for two weeks.

The Negeri Sembilan Health Department said the owner was also slapped with a compound fine for compromising food safety and unhygienic practices.

“We carried out an investigation immediately after a clip of a worker washing unsold food containing meat such as chicken and mutton and bean curd went viral on Feb 3, ” the department said in a statement on Feb 4 .

“Action has been taken against the owner under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 ordering him to close the premises until Feb 17.”

The department added that it viewed food safety and hygiene seriously, stating that owners and handlers are duty-bound to ensure food is safe for consumption. It warned that such practices can lead to food poisoning.

State health director, Dr Zuraida Mohamed, said her officers were investigating the matter after the clip, which shows a worker allegedly “washing” unsold food such as mutton, chicken and bean curd to be reused, went viral.

“I have just received information on this, and we are probing the incident,” she said when contacted.

A social media user had earlier posted a clip of the incident. which allegedly took place behind the restaurant after midnight on Feb 3.

After “washing” the cooked food, the worker could be seen placing it onto trays.

The individual said that when he asked the worker why the food was being separated and placed on trays , he was told it would be recooked the next day.

He said the worker’s colleagues later tried to hoodwink him by making excuses, but they eventually admitted to the practice.

The workers also claimed that it would not compromise food safety.

The individual then said the practice was unacceptable as it endangered public health.

“This is completely unethical, unsafe and extremely disgusting. I will post photographs and video clips of this incident as evidence and upload them to social media.

“I hope the authorities will take stern action against the wrongdoers as I am confident that this is not the first time they have resorted to this,” he said.

He then urged others to share the information he had uploaded to raise awareness and prevent such incidents from recurring. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK