Malaysia has vaccinated 50.5% of population

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has fully vaccinated 50.5 per cent of its total population by the end of Wednesday (Sept 8), official data showed.

At least 64.1 per cent of the Malaysian population of 32 million have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, said the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply in a tweet.

Officials say 97.8 per cent of people in Klang Valley have completed their Covid-19 inoculations.

The Klang Valley, with a population of some seven million, is Malaysia's most densely populated and most industrialised areas, comprising the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya federal territories and Selangor state.

KL and Putrajaya are set to transition into the more relaxed phase two of the National Recovery Plan from Friday, after months of being under the stricter phase one lockdown.

Still, Malaysia's total daily Covid-19 cases have remained stubbornly high because of the prevalence of the fast-spreading Delta variant. The country logged 19,307 cases on Thursday to raise the total to 1,919,774.

Sarawak state on Thursday reported the highest number of cases with 3,118 new infections. Selangor logged 2,700 cases, followed by Sabah (2,298) and Penang (2,243).