Malaysia govt will ensure critical medicine and medical device stocks remain sufficient: Minister

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A total of 72 per cent of medical items are widely available and 81 per cent of medical devices are available, said a minister.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s Economy Ministry and Health Ministry will continue ensuring that stocks of critical and high-risk medicine and medical devices remain sufficient amid the ongoing global crisis .

Malaysian Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir announced this during his global supply crisis briefing on May 25.

“As at May 8, reports show most of the country’s medicine supplies are stable and sufficient,” he said.

“A total of 72 per cent of medical items are widely available, 11.3 per cent at medium risk of shortage, and 16.8 per cent of supplies are at high risk requiring continuous monitoring and mitigation,” he added.

For medical devices, 81 per cent are available, 13 per cent are at a medium risk of shortage and 4 per cent are at a high risk of shortage.

Although the high-risk medicinal items and devices are stable, Mr Akmal said there will be regular supply monitoring.

This will be conducted through a special task force alongside the immediate national stockpiling of high-risk medicine.

“There will also be diversifying supply sources through strategic cooperation with other countries,” he said.

This includes agreements with China, Uzbekistan and Japan, with the latter to be formalised during the Prime Minister’s visit.

“There will also be a Special Access Pathway to expedite approval for importing critical medicines,” he added.

He said the government, through the Health Ministry, is also developing the local industry.

The move aims to empower national medical device manufacturers and reduce reliance on imports.

He noted that any cost adjustments will be targeted based on risk levels and actual needs.

“The Health Ministry is also urged to intensify efforts to ensure price transparency of medicines sold in pharmacies,” Mr Akmal said.

This is to ensure the public is not burdened by unreasonable costs, he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK