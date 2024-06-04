Malaysia will consider tax incentives for halal industry investments in Johor-Singapore SEZ

JOHOR BAHRU - The Malaysian government will discuss tax incentives for businesses investing in the halal industry within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), says Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Dr Zahid said he would raise the matter with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the Cabinet meeting on June 5.

“The Johor Menteri Besar has requested for a tax holiday. I will whisper this to the PM, for the matter to be given due reconsideration.

“I will try to follow through... he may consider including (the tax holiday) as one of the incentives given to halal industry players in his Budget 2025 speech in October,” Dr Zahid told a press conference after launching the Halal on Track programme at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here on June 4.

At the event, he also emphasised the potential of the halal market, urging local entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity to introduce more halal-certified products not just in the food and beverage category.

In his welcome address earlier, Johor’s Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi asked for special tax incentives for companies that invest in the JS-SEZ as well as the improvement of infrastructure such as roads.

The prime ministers of both countries have agreed to finalise the full-fledged JS-SEZ agreement during the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in September 2023.

A memorandum of understanding was inked in January to jointly develop the special economic zone. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK