Malaysia to ban the purchase of RON95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles from April 1

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The decision for the ban was made to secure control over the distribution of the petrol, said Malaysia's domestic trade and cost of living minister.

Those who buy the subsidised RON95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles in Malaysia may face legal action from as early as April 1, with the government drafting new regulations to do so.

Under the current regulations, only petrol station operators are penalised for selling RON95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles, Malaysian news outlets reported Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Armizan Ali as saying in the Dewan Rakyat on Jan 28.

Mr Armizan said: “Through the new regulations that we are drafting, the prohibition will apply not only to sales, but also to purchases. This means that individuals who buy, own or drive foreign-registered vehicles can also be subject to enforcement action.”

He added that the decision for the ban was made to secure control over the distribution of the petrol.

Mr Armizan said the ministry was holding engagement sessions with relevant stakeholders, with the new regulations targeted for finalisation and enforcement from April 1, reported The Star.

Mr Armizan was responding, during the question-and-answer session, to a question about increased measures to address the ongoing leakage of RON95 despite the introduction of the BUDI95 scheme.

Malaysia’s BUDI95 fuel subsidy scheme, which allows eligible Malaysian citizens to buy RON95 petrol at a reduced price, was launched on Sept 30, 2025 .

The initiative aims to restrict subsidies to locals and to combat smuggling, with non-subsidised, market-rate fuel for foreign-registered vehicles.

Mr Armizan said the ministry would monitor sales data and purchase records for both RON95 and diesel at fuel stations along the borders, among other enforcement measures.