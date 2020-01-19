Malaysia govt mulls offering social security protection for citizens working in Singapore

JOHOR BARU - Malaysia's government is studying offering a social security protection scheme for Malaysians working in Singapore to safeguard their welfare, the official Bernama news agency reported on Sunday (Jan 19).

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said the Social Security Organisation, or Socso, was currently conducting a study on protecting Malaysians working in Singapore that is expected to be completed in April or May.

He said his ministry would make a decision on introducing the scheme that would benefit some 300,000 Malaysians working in Singapore after reviewing the results of the study.

"This study to protect Malaysians working in Singapore is aimed at finding the pros and cons of the scheme, the benefits and risks they face," Bernama quoted him as saying.

"After that, we (the Ministry of Human Resources) will see what we can do," he told reporters after attending a Socso Chinese New Year celebration event on Sunday evening.

Mr Kulasegaran said a previous study had found that attractive salaries was a major factor drawing Malaysians to work in Singapore.

There are about a million Malaysians working around the world currently, he said.