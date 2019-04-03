Malaysia govt may be forced to sell Jho Low's luxury Equanimity yacht at a hefty discount

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It was allegedly bought with money stolen from state investment fund 1MDB and soon, it may be a steal.

The sale of fugitive financier Jho Low's seized superyacht Equanimity was expected to be completed by March 31 but the government has yet to secure a buyer.

It now looks likely that the vessel will be sold at a hefty discount, a source said, because the monthly upkeep of the vessel is "bleeding" taxpayers.

The plan was to dispose of Equanimity for no less than US$130 million (S$176 million), which is already about half its original cost, but a source said the government may next cut the price to as low as US$100 million.

"It is a buyer's market. Potential buyers are not in a hurry to grab the vessel and are looking for a good buy," the source said.

"They know the government wants to dispose of the vessel as soon as possible due to its high maintenance cost."

He added that many of those who had put in bids for the superyacht were only willing to fork out between US$80 million and US$100 million.

In the last eight months, the government has spent RM14.5 million to maintain Equanimity, which is currently docked at the Royal Malaysian Navy's Region 3 headquarters in Langkawi.

The vessel was moved to Langkawi last November after the Admiralty Court approved the terms and conditions for its bidding process.

"The government needs to return to court to cancel the reserve price and get a fresh order - a private treaty - to allow direct negotiation with a potential buyer.

"Without this order, the government cannot proceed with the sale," said the source.

Earlier, the government had set US$130 million as the minimum sale price for the auction. It has been reported that Equanimity was built for US$250 million.

The source said although there are parties from the Middle East, Russia and Asia who are interested in the vessel, these potential buyers are reluctant to pay the asking price.

The 91.5m superyacht was seized in Bali in February last year in an asset recovery operation by the US Department of Justice as part of its probe into billions of dollars taken from 1MDB, or 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Indonesian authorities handed the vessel to the Malaysian government last August.