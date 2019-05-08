Malaysia government, police file forfeiture suits against Najib and Rosmah over items worth $234m

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two civil forfeiture suits have been filed by the government and the police against former prime minister Najib Razak, his wife Rosmah Mansor and several others to seize RM711 million (S$234 million) worth of items, which were allegedly bought using 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Financial publication The Edge reported that there were two notices of motion and supporting affidavits that were filed in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (May 7) to seize items consisting of jewellery, cash, handbags and luxury vehicles from these individuals.

The report, which quoted sources, said that the action was a follow-up to the seizure of valuables from the properties in Bukit Bintang and several other places by police last year.

It added that the first notice of motion was to seize a property in the Klang Valley, cash which includes foreign currencies, jewellery, handbags, watches and sunglasses worth RM680 million.

The report also said the second notice of motion was to seize 27 luxury cars, cash which includes foreign currencies, 29 bank accounts, watches and bags totalling RM31 million.

The report noted that Bukit Aman Special Investigation Division of the Anti-Money-Laundering Team Superintendent Foo Wei Min affirmed an affidavit in support of the forfeiture action. Supt Foo was the investigating officer in the case.

The Edge added that it is not known when the application would be heard.

Shortly after the 14th General Election last year, police had conducted a raid on several residences and offices linked to Najib.

Former Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh had said that the cumulative value of the items seized was estimated at between RM900 million and RM1.1 billion, making it the biggest seizure in the country's history.

It was reported that among the items confiscated in the raid include more than 12,000 pieces of jewellery, 423 watches, 234 sunglasses, 567 handbags, and cash in 26 different currencies.