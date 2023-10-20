Malaysia government cracks down on tiny ‘bird’s nest’ rooms for rent

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Local Government Development Ministry has warned that it will continue the crackdown on commercial premises that have been converted into tiny rental rooms resembling “bird’s nests”, state news agency Bernama reported.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said on Thursday that owners of such premises must comply with the guidelines and specifications set by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department as well as the relevant local authorities to avoid the risks of fire hazards.

“Failure to comply will lead to an investigation for prosecution purposes,” he said after attending the Fire Hazard Prevention Operation in Taman Maluri, Cheras.

The state of shoebox rooms being rented out at a shop lot at Taman Maluri was shocking, even for seasoned enforcement officers at the scene, The Star reported.

The four-storey building, with a shop on the ground floor, had three upper levels partitioned into 78 shoebox rooms.

The first floor alone contained 38 of these shoebox rooms. There were 23 rooms on the second floor and 17 on the third floor.

On the first floor, the rooms were partitioned into lower and upper levels, with ladders fitted to allow tenants to climb to their rooms above.

The rooms were so narrow that one could only crawl in instead of walk in.

They lacked windows and only had a small hole in the wall in each room for ventilation.

Each room was sparsely furnished, comprising a mattress, a pillow, a lightbulb and a power point.

There was also a padlock on the door of each room.

Tenants on each floor had to share a single toilet and bathroom, both of which were poorly maintained. There was also a strong and unpleasant odour throughout the premises.

While each tenant paid about RM300 (S$86) per month for a shoebox room, there were bigger rooms on the second and third floors with better furnishing, likely fetching higher rents.

“These are not rooms, but more like cages or coffins,” said Mr Nga.