Malaysia glove maker Supermax halts plant operations on Covid-19 cases

MERU, Selangor (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Supermax, a Malaysian glove maker, said its manufacturing plant in Meru, Klang, will halt operations for three days starting Wednesday (Feb 10) after it discovered several Covid-19 cases among its workers there.

The company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday evening that it would shut down its facility in Klang, 40km west of Kuala Lumpur, from Wednesday to Friday.

“The Company has recorded its first cases of Covid-19 infection, suspected to have come from external transporters based on our preliminary findings,” it said.

Disinfection exercises at all its premises and workers' accommodation will continue to be conducted regularly, the company said. Supermax will continue to adhere to Covid-19 preventive SOPs on a stringent basis, it said.

The third-largest glove manufacturer in Malaysia by market value said it periodically conducts Covid-19 screening tests for workers at all its factories.

Larger rival Top Glove Corp saw its Klang site become Malaysia’s largest virus cluster after over 5,000 workers tested positive last year.