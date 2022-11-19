Malaysia GE2022: Polls close, parties await results in tight race

KUALA LUMPUR - Polling centres have shuttered across Malaysia as at 6pm on Saturday evening, with more than 14 million people turning out to cast their ballot for the 15th general election.

Results of what has been billed as the closest race in Malaysia’s election history are expected to begin trickling in this evening, as three key coalitions and scores of smaller parties vie to form the country’s fifth government in as many years.

A record 945 candidates were nominated to run for the 222 Parliamentary seats up for grabs, while over 21 million people were eligible to vote.

However only 220 parliamentary seats will have completed balloting as of Saturday. Voting was suspended in the rural ward of Baram, Sarawak, due to bad weather and floods. Meanwhile the election in Padang Serai, Kedah has been postponed to Dec 7 after its incumbent MP and Pakatan Harapan candidate Karupaiya Mutusami died on Wednesday.

Long queues at voting centres nationwide from early morning indicate a surge in interest, despite reports of political fatigue prior to the two weeks of official campaigning that began on Nov 5.

As at 4pm, the Election Commission said turnout stood at 70 per cent, or 14.7 million voters, surpassing the 12.3 million who cast their ballot in 2018.

Although pollsters as of Friday were predicting Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) is likely to win the most seats but fall short of a simple majority, they also warned that dozens of constituencies remained too close to call.

“Elections are the will of the people. We have to wait for their decision. I am cautiously optimistic looking at the level of support throughout the country,” he told reporters after voting in his hometown of Permatang Pauh, Penang.

The former deputy premier is hoping to wrest the Perak seat of Tambun from caretaker Youth and Sports Minister Faizal Azumu, as part of a high-risk strategy by his coalition to capture the swing state.

Should PH, the ruling Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) or former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) all fail to clinch a simple majority of at least 112 seats, a protracted period of negotiations to form government is expected to ensue from Sunday.

