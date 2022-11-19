Malaysia GE2022: No untoward incidents reported on polling day, police say

KUALA LUMPUR - No untoward incidents have been reported on polling day for the 15th General Election (GE15), says Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police, Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said that as of 12.45pm, the election has gone smoothly.

“Since morning,we saw a huge number of people heading to voting centres such as the one at SK Desa Amanpuri in Kepong. However, we expect the number of people to go down as the day progresses,” he said.

Mr Acryl Sani said this after visiting the SK Sungai Kertas Sri Gombak on Saturday.

While the elections have been smooth, he said two voters died of natural causes while queueing to vote in Johor while another died in Kelantan.

“We also received a report where a voter at a voting centre in Ulu Yam caused a ruckus. Further checks revealed that he was diagnosed previously with a mental illness,” he said.

The IGP visited four voting centres around the Klang Valley and said the average waiting time was between one and two hours.

“However, we believe Election Commission (EC) personnel on duty are doing their best for the convenience of the voters,” he said.

Among the other voting centres the IGP visited were SK Setapak Indah and SK Intan Baiduri.

He added that he hopes voters will abide by the rules and regulations.

“They should also come prepared with items such as hats and umbrellas given the weather,” he said.

Mr Acryl Sani said based on his observation, cooperation between the police and the EC have been superb.

“We hope the situation will remain calm and peaceful until the end of GE15,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

