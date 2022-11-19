Malaysia GE2022: Election in Tioman state seat suspended after PN candidate dies

KUANTAN - The election for the Tioman state seat in Pahang has been suspended following the death of Perikatan Nasional candidate Md Yunus Ramli.

Mr Md Yunus, 61, died of a heart attack at about 3.30am on Saturday, when more than 21 million voters are set to cast their ballot at Malaysia’s 15th general election.

Pahang Election Commission director Datuk Zamree Hamli confirmed the matter when contacted.

“It’s only for Tioman. Elections for the Rompin parliamentary seat and the other state seats are proceeding as normal,” he said.

Pahang will now hold polls to pick state assemblymen for 41 seats, instead of the original 42. Voters will also cast ballots for 14 federal lawmakers.

This is the second candidate death to occur during the general election.

Mr M. Karupaiya, Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah, died on Wednesday after suffering a fall while campaigning.

The 70-year-old former army officer had won the Padang Serai seat in the last election in 2018 with a majority of 8,813 votes. The election for the seat will now be held on Dec 7. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

