Malaysia GE2022: Battles to watch

Anwar Ibrahim, 75, Pakatan Harapan

Ahmad Faizal Azumu, 52, Perikatan Nasional

Number of voters: 160,558

Voter breakdown: Malay (66.1%), Chinese (20.5%), Indian (12.1%), Others (1.3%)

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition has made clear its intention to make Perak its front-line state in the upcoming election by fielding Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim in Tambun, a seat that was won by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in 2018.

Datuk Seri Anwar’s opponents have derided his “parachuting” from his current Port Dickson seat.

He is up against Bersatu deputy president Faizal Azumu, who played up his Tambun nativeness with a video lesson on social media to other candidates “migrating” to his hometown on the local dialect.

Mr Faizal, who is also caretaker Youth and Sports Minister, was also elected into the state assembly in 2018 when Bersatu was part of PH and made Perak’s chief minister. But his party’s defection from the coalition saw to the collapse of the PH federal and state government, and Mr Anwar has been bent on contesting against a “traitor” to send a message of zero-tolerance towards “treachery”.

Should Mr Anwar succeed in overcoming home support for Mr Faizal, he may be the first Perak MP to become Malaysia’s premier.

Umno’s Tambun division head Aminuddin Hanafiah is the other main contender, as Barisan Nasional (BN) members declared they would make Mr Anwar meet his Waterloo in Tambun. The other candidate is Gerakan Tanah Air’s (GTA) Abdul Rahim Tahir.

2. Bagan Datuk, Perak