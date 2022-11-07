Malaysia GE: Umno to sack four incumbent lawmakers for contesting on rival tickets

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s biggest political party Umno has decided to terminate the membership of four of its incumbent lawmakers who went rogue by contesting for rival parties or as independent candidates in the Nov 19 national polls, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said on Monday.

Datuk Seri Ahmad said the four men broke Umno’s constitution by doing so. Umno is linchpin of the four-party Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Three of those to be axed were incumbent lawmakers from northern Perlis state who were dropped by the party from contesting in the polls. The fourth was a lawmaker from Pahang who was also sidelined from the polls by Umno.

The trio from Perlis were ex-Cabinet minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, former deputy minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, and ex-Perlis state lawmaker Datuk Azhar Ahmad.

Mr Shahidan will defend his Arau parliamentary seat in Perlis by riding on the rival Perikatan Nasional (PN)’s ticket. Mr Zahidi is defending his Padang Besar parliamentary seat as an independent, while Mr Azhar will defend his Titi Tinggi state ward as an independent.

Mr Ismail is defending his Maran parliamentary seat in Pahang as a PN candidate too.

Said Mr Ahmad, the Umno secretary-general: “Expelling the four is in line with Clause 20.11 of the Umno constitution which states that ‘a member who wins in a contest and leaves the party, or contests as an independent candidate, or for a rival party in a parliamentary or state election will have his or her membership terminated automatically’.

“With the termination of their memberships, all their posts at Umno division levels will now be held by the respective deputy chiefs.”

Mr Ahmad Maslan said several other Umno members, “including those seen accompanying these four candidates for the nomination process are assumed to have supported the candidates of rival parties”, are being investigated before possible action by the party. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK