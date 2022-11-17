Malaysia GE: Rains and thunderstorms expected on polling day

KUALA LUMPUR - Voters may need to bring their umbrellas with them on polling day, as several Malaysian states are expected to experience rains early in the morning this Saturday, the weatherman said.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit in the evening, Malaysian Meteorological Department’s deputy director-general (operations), Lim Ze Hui said, as quoted by Bernama news agency.

Heavy rains have been falling in several Malaysian states in the last few days, with flooding forcing people into relief shelters in some states. More than 2,000 people from Selangor, Johor, Kelantan and Melaka were sheltering in relief shelters.

Amid the monsoon season, among the states expected to experience early morning rains are Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and western Johor, Mr Lim said.

Kelantan and Terengganu on the east coast are expected to experience continuous rain throughout the day.

“For the northern states, the weather is expected to be good in the morning, while thunderstorms are expected to hit nearly all states in the evening. It is just a normal thunderstorm and nothing to worry about,” Mr Lim told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Malaysian social media users in Kuala Lumpur and Shah Alam, the capital of Selangor state, have been posting photos and videos on Facebook and Instagram as water levels rise due to flash floods on Thursday.

While some shared pictures and videos of inundated kitchens or living halls, many said they were having a sleepless night as they had to keep watch in case floodwaters entered their homes.

The flooded areas in Selangor’s Klang district include at least six residential estates.

Taman Sri Muda - a residential estate that was badly hit in last year’s major flood - was also affected.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage said on its website that several rivers in Selangor had reached a “dangerous water” level of overflowing their banks at 5.45am. Major rivers in Selangor typically flow from highlands in central Malaysia, and passing through KL districts on their way into Selangor downstream and the Malacca Strait.

As of 10am, the level of Sungai Klang and Sungai Binjai remained above dangerous levels, while Sungai Kandis is at a warning level.

Several social media users reported that water levels have started receding in some areas in Klang and Shah Alam. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK