Malaysia GE: PM Najib fails to appear at Umno headquarters; press conference postponed to Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - With almost an hour to midnight on Wednesday (May 9), Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak did not appear as eager media personnel camped out in Umno headquarters at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

Everyone was waiting for the arrival of Najib, who is also Bearisan Nasional chairman.

He was expected to hold a press conference to address th election results. It was later announced that the conference had been postponed to 11am on Thursday.

It was earlier learnt that Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein had already arrived at PWTC.

Without addressing reporters, Hishammuddin went straight to the party's office at Menara Dato Onn.

Supporters were seen milling about at the Riverside cafe inside PWTC as well as outside PWTC's entrance.

The anticipation by media staff was so strong that almost all official-looking vehicles prompted a mini rush around them, hoping that a VIP would be inside.

Earlier at around 9.30pm, Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil was seen leaving PWTC without speaking to reporters.

Almost all local and international media personnel were seen lingering around the press conference room as well as around PWTC.