Malaysia GE: Parties make final push for votes ahead of Polling Day

IPOH - Malaysia’s three key coalitions made their final campaigning push on the eve of one of the tightest general elections in the country’s history.

The main contenders – ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) and opposition alliances Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) – had put their election machineries through their final paces this week.

Without a designated Cooling-off Day, PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim spent most of Friday in Tambun, Perak, where he is contesting a four-cornered fight, after moving away from the Port Dickson ward in Negeri Sembilan.

The opposition group’s prime minister candidate told The Straits Times that he was “happy to be back” in Tambun after his whirlwind national tour, even as his entourage navigated traffic and the rain on the specially declared public holiday.

“I am optimistic for tomorrow,” he said, when asked about PH’s chances to form the federal government.

A number of opinion polls have projected that his coalition has the lead over PN and BN, with no one group expected to claim a parliamentary majority on its own.

Earlier on Friday morning, Mr Anwar showed his prowess with a racket on the badminton courts during a morning walkabout to meet young athletes at X Park Sunway City in Tambun.

The former finance minister, who has pledged to fix Malaysia’s economy, showed little signs of fatigue after two gruelling weeks on the trail. He campaigned late into the night, with a final address at Meow Garden in Tambun.

The open space next to the restaurant had a carnival atmosphere as music concerts and food trucks entertained attendees. Mr Anwar made his appearance just before 10pm to address the nearly 7,000-strong crowd that turned up despite the Perak rain.