Malaysia GE: More than 200,000 early voters casting ballots on Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR – A total of 224,828 early voters are casting their ballots at 578 voting centres for the 15th General Election and the Bugaya by-election on Tuesday.

The early voting centres, involving 970 channels, were opened nationwide at 8am, including at the state police contingent headquarters, district police headquarters and army camps.

Based on the federal government gazette dated Oct 31 that was uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website, the early voting centres will close in stages from noon until 5pm.

The early voters comprise 117,473 military personnel and their spouses, as well as 107,355 General Operations Force personnel and their spouses, EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said in a statement on Monday.

“For this purpose, the designated early voting centres will open from 8am to 5pm. However, some voting centres will close early.

“The EC also advises early voters who are Covid-19-positive to contact the district health officer to facilitate their early voting process,” he said.

He added that the early voting process would be witnessed by agents of the candidates, and the process at selected voting centres would also be streamed live via EC’s Facebook page.

Mr Ikmalrudin said all ballot boxes would be kept in police station lock-ups.

The counting of ballot papers would be conducted on Polling Day this Saturday, starting at 4pm at the counting stations designated by the EC and witnessed by agents of the respective candidates.

The EC also advised voters to check voting information at https://str.sg/w9SH or contact the EC hotline on 03-8892 7018 or 03-8888 0040, or via the MySPR Semak application. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK