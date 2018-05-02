Malaysia GE: Mini party flags spice up burger stall

BAYAN BARU - As Malaysia election fever heats up, a stall called Uncle Lan'z on Penang island is cooking up a storm by sticking mini flags of various political parties on its nasi lemak burgers and chicken chops.

Stall owner Noor Azlan Arif, 42, said the flags were a hit with his customers, who would smile and shriek in delight when they saw the flag of their favourite party served with their food. The few dissatisfied ones would ask to swop flags.

"I struck upon this idea to commemorate the election as well as promote my food," he told The Straits Times.

He has dished out the first batch of 5,000 flags, and is nearly through the second batch.

The flags bear various logos - of ruling coalition Barisan Nasional, opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), and of parties within the Pakatan Harapan opposition coalition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Democratic Action Party (DAP), and PAS breakaway party, Parti Amanah Negara.

Mr Azlan's 30 employees paste the flags individually on toothpicks and jumble them up in a container before randomly picking one to stick on a dish.

"It's just for fun to promote my food. We don't play politics," he said, adding that who he will vote for on May 9 remains a secret.

Next month, Mr Azlan will feature new flags at his stall - that of countries participating in the soccer World Cup in Russia next month.

Student Emysha Kartika, 16, beamed when the fried noodles she ordered came with a PKR flag. "Yay! I can't vote yet, but at least I got my favourite party."

Mr Azlan said: "When my customers see, they are happy. They sit at the same table and may like different parties but when the food comes with whatever flag, they just eat. They are being good sports."