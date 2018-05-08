Malaysia GE: Another 10,000 police personnel deployed for polling day

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Around 10,000 additional police personnel have been deployed across Malaysia to bolster state police in the run-up to polling day on Wednesday (May 9).

These personnel from police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Aman, the General Operations Force, marine police, Air Wing and other divisions would bring the number of uniformed staff on duty during polling day to 68,000.

"The number includes 18,000 Rela members (ciil volunteer corps) and 3,700 police volunteers," said Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Zulkifli Abdullah.

"Rela personnel will mainly be directing traffic, while the volunteers will help man police stations," he told reporters after briefing Federal Reserve Unit personnel on their election duties on Monday (May 7).

Datuk Seri Zulkifli advised the public to go to polling stations early and leave the area after voting to avoid causing congestion. Voting begins at 8am and closes at 5pm.

"Please be aware of possible road closures or diversions that may be done to aid traffic flow. Carpooling is encouraged," he added.

In Sandakan, Sabah, Malaysia's national police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun was quoted by national news agency Bernama as saying that the police had received 1,069 reports and made 17 arrests nationwide in connection with the country's 14th general election between nomination day on April 28 and last Saturday (May 5).

He said 131 of the reports were received in Sabah and one person was arrested in Bongawan for impersonating a civil servant.

"No serious incidents occurred during the period and the situation is under control," he told reporters after a visit to the Karamunting MPS Flats on Monday.

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi also said police were monitoring 1,131 potential troublemakers nationwide and that 150 of them were in Sabah.

Leaders and members of political parties and their supporters should help ensure a smooth general election, he said.

"They should also refrain from becoming emotional," he added.