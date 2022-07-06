Malaysia funeral packages to become more expensive

PETALING JAYA (MYSINCHEW/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Funeral packages are not being spared from recent price hikes.

Malaysia Funeral Public Association president Kong Thian Hau said the price of funeral packages for various religions would be revised by at least 20 per cent from August 1 to cope with the rising prices of funeral service products in July.

He said the price for two-day-one-night funeral packages had increased from RM10,000 (S$3,170) to RM12,000, while that for a three-day-two-night package would cost RM24,000, up from the current RM20,000.

Kong said prices of funeral service products had increased between 30 per cent and 250 per cent and there is a strong likelihood prices of funeral packages would be revised upwards.

He urged those in the funeral services industry to consider their decisions in revising prices due to the current economic situation.

"I am also in this industry and am still undecided whether to increase our prices. Our company is still gauging consumers' purchasing power and the economic situation," he said.

Malay daily Kosmo! reported that between RM2,000 and RM5,000 would need to be spent on a funeral and burial service, including the expenses for digging a grave, hearse and funeral prayers.

The increase in burial management costs is due to the increase in the prices of white cloth, coffin, cotton and other related products.

Muslim undertaker Syafiq Hassan said: "Cotton used to be RM5 but is RM6 now. The price of white cloth has increased from RM160 to RM180. The wood for coffin was RM65 a piece but is now RM85."