1MDB case: Malaysia freezes $13.6 million assets of Leissner's alleged lover amid probe

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - The Malaysian authorities have frozen about US$10 million (S$13.6 million) worth of assets as it investigates former Goldman Sachs Group banker Tim Leissner's claim that his once-lover blackmailed him over his role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is probing the case under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the agency's chief Azam Baki said at a press conference on Tuesday (March 1).

The same law was used to convict former prime minister Najib Razak for his involvement with 1MDB.

"We have called Rohana to record her statement and have taken steps to freeze related assets or cash," said Tan Sri Azam, referring to Ms Rohana Rozhan, the alleged former lover. "We will continue our efforts to investigate and return the related monies to our country."

Leissner, a star witness in the trial linked to Malaysian investment company 1MDB, told a United States court last week that he bought Ms Rozana a US$10 million house in London in 2013 after she threatened to expose his involvement in the fund.

Ms Rozana tendered her resignation as chief executive of Astro Malaysia in 2018, just a month before Najib was slapped with his first corruption charges in relation to 1MDB.

She said on Friday she was cooperating with officials and did not address the allegations in a two-line statement.

Azam said on Tuesday the MACC intended to summon more individuals for questioning, including those in the US.

This would require the help of the Attorney-General's Chambers, he said.

Meanwhile in the trial in New York, prosecutors said they want to conclude their questioning of Leissner on Tuesday by having him tell jurors how he met with Roger Ng and their wives in 2016 to concoct "a cover story", to conceal their fraud tied to the looting of 1MDB.

Leissner is the government's star witness against his former subordinate Ng, who is on trial accused of conspiring to bribe officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi from 1MDB bond deals.

The alleged mastermind of the scheme, fugitive financier Jho Low paid Leissner more than US$60 million in kickbacks while Ng got US$35 million, according to prosecutors.

Ng's lawyer Marc Agnifilo has argued the money Ng received was a transfer from an account controlled by Leissner's former wife Judy Chan to Ng's wife Hwee Bin Lim, for a legitimate separate business transaction between the two wives.

Prosecutors are attempting to persuade the judge to allow the testimony, even though Lim's statements occurred after the alleged conspiracy ended.