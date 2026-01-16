Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia freezes army and police procurement decisions linked to corruption, PM says

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian anti-graft officers escort a former army chief, while leaving the court complex after the authorities managed to get a court order to hold him in custody to assist in an investigation into alleged bribery involving military procurement contracts, in Putrajaya, Malaysia January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain.

A former army chief and four others were detained on Jan 8 in connection with the alleged bribery.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

KUALA LUMPUR – The procurement decisions of the Malaysian armed forces and the police linked to a corruption probe will be temporarily frozen until they fully comply with related rules, state media reported, citing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The suspension comes after allegations of bribery linked to army procurement projects, with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raiding several firms suspected of involvement in a bribery scheme and freezing six bank accounts belonging to a suspect and their family members.

Former army chief

Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan

and four others were detained

 on Jan 8 in connection with the alleged bribery. Local media reported that the former army chief was released from remand on Jan 12. He has been placed on leave since late December pending an investigation into the matter.

According to Bernama, Mr Anwar said the government, through relevant ministries, will review and reorganise all procurement to ensure transparency in the existing system.

“We will take note and await reports of any loopholes or weaknesses in the procurement system so that we can review and restructure it to ensure full compliance,” he said. REUTERS

More on this topic
Rolex watches, jewellery: Over $15m of assets seized in 2 probes involving Malaysia’s military
$3.6 million in assets seized in probe involving former Malaysian army chief
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.