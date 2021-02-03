Malaysia foils attempt to smuggle 4,200kg of seafood to Singapore

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) has foiled an attempt to smuggle 4,236kg of seafood to Singapore at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex in Johor Baru.

Johor Maqis director Nur Afifah A. Rahman said the attempt was detected following a routine inspection carried out by enforcement officers at about 11pm on Tuesday (Feb 2).

"Following checks on a lorry, we found 4,236kg of a variety of fish, prawns and squid worth about RM92,760 (S$30,530), which had not obtained an export permit.

"The products were meant to be sent to Singapore," she said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the 45-year-old lorry driver was released after having his statement recorded.

Ms Nur Afifah said any attempt to import agricultural products without an import permit from Maqis is an offence under Section 11(1) of the Malaysia Quarantine and Inspection Services 2011 (Act 728).

She added that a person could be fined not more than RM100,000 or jailed for a period not exceeding six years, or both, if convicted under the Act.