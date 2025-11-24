Malaysia floods: Number of people affected rises, with over 13,000 evacuated across seven states

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A woman walking through flood waters in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, on Nov 24.

– The number of people affected by floods across Malaysia has risen to 13,782 as at 4pm on Nov 24 in seven states, state news agency Bernama reported.

Citing the latest report from the Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info site, Bernama said Kelantan remains the hardest hit with 9,634 people housed in 38 temporary relief centres (PPS).

The affected districts include Tumpat, Bachok, Kota Bharu and Pasir Puteh.

The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department reported that the situation is under control, but close monitoring continues due to forecasts of persistent rain.

Perak is the second-most-hit state, with 1,415 people sheltered in 20 PPS across Perak Tengah, Manjung, Larut, Matang, Selama and Hilir Perak.

Meanwhile, Terengganu has recorded 205 people with one PPS operating in Besut, while Kedah has 371 people in eight PPS.

Penang reported 404 people in four PPS in Seberang Perai Utara and Seberang Perai Tengah, while Selangor recorded 327 people from 109 families in eight PPS, and Perlis has 1,426 people affected by the floods.

The authorities reminded residents in high-risk areas to comply with evacuation orders to avoid safety risks and to refrain from activities in rivers or areas prone to sudden flooding.

The National Disaster Management Agency also advised the public to stay updated on weather conditions and river water levels, prepare basic necessities as a precaution, and prioritise family safety if evacuation is necessary.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department had previously issued a severe continuous rain warning for several areas in the East Coast and northern Peninsular Malaysia throughout the week. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK