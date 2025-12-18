Floods in Malaysia force thousands across six states to evacuate

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Pahang is currently the state that has been most impacted, with over 8,000 people displaced to 55 shelters.

– Rising floodwaters have forced thousands of residents across six states in Malaysia to evacuate, with social media posts showing the extent of the damage in homes and universities.

At about 9am on Dec 18, a social media group reposted a video from a resident in Gua Musang, Kelantan, showing floodwaters rising inside a house.

The individual in the footage, taken at around 8.20am, said he believes the water originated from Sungai Lebir, despite no heavy rainfall at the time.

In Kuantan, Pahang, another resident shared footage showing rising water levels in her home, where household items such as a gas tank and freezer box were seen floating.

Some residents were also seen moving to a shelter, carrying their belongings in bags, as the water reached waist level.

A separate video shows continuous heavy rain since Dec 17 had caused flooding at Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah, prompting 135 students to evacuate to the campus mosque on higher ground.

“The most affected are newly registered students who arrived on Dec 6, while others were allowed to return home following university procedures,” according to the video.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that floods in Terengganu have spread to Dungun and Kemaman, displacing over 900 residents.

Public InfoBanjir , which reports on rainfall and water levels, reported that six rivers in Terengganu remain above danger levels.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency’s report on Dec 18 at noon, the number of evacuees has surged to 9,261 people in six states: Pahang, Terengganu, Johor, Selangor, Kelantan and Sarawak.

The authorities have opened 75 temporary shelters across the six states to aid affected families.

Pahang is currently the most affected state, with around 8,126 people displaced to 55 active temporary shelters, followed by Terengganu with 691 victims, Johor (347), Selangor (47), Kelantan (18) and Sarawak (four) . THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK