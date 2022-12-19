Malaysia floods force 20,000 to relief shelters, as 3 siblings die from electrocution

KUALA LUMPUR - Three sisters were believed to have died after being electrocuted at their flood-submerged home in Tumpat in Kelantan state on Monday, as more than 20,000 people were forced to seek shelter at flood relief centres in five states.

The bodies of the three sisters bodies were found floating in the floodwaters outside their home, Astro Awani news channel on Monday quoted a police report on the incident as saying.

The victims were aged between 20 and 27.

One of the sisters had clutched at a pole at the front of the house as water was coming into the house when she was electrocuted, followed by the other two sisters standing next to her. The incident happened at about 11.45am, Astro Awani said.

Heavy rains followed by flooding have forced 20,224 people to seek shelter at relief centres, with Terengganu and Kelantan states on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia the worst hit, Bernama news agency reported on Monday.

There were 11,415 people in relief shelters in Terengganu and 8,645 people in Kelantan on Monday morning. Johor with 75 people in shelters, Perak (49) and Pahang (40) made up the remainder of people forced to flee their homes amid the heavy annual monsoon rains, Bernama reported.

Six roads in Terengganu’s Setiu district that connects it to neighbouring Kelantan have been completely closed to vehicles due to the rising waters.

A section of the East Coast Highway, LPT2, connecting Kuala Lumpur to the Terengganu capital of Kuala Terengganu is closed due to a collapsed slope. Videos circulating in the last few days showed sections of LPT2 inundated by floods but were still passable to most vechiles.