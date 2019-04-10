Malaysia Federal Court rejects Najib's three appeals in SRC case

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Federal Court on Wednesday (April 10) dismissed all three of former prime minister Najib Razak's appeals related to his SRC International corruption case, The Malaysian Insight reported.

SRC is a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

A seven-judge panel, led by Chief Justice Richard Malanjum, also ruled in favour of Attorney-General Tommy Thomas by allowing his appeal against a court order to show the appointment letter of fiat prosecutor Sulaiman Abdullah, the Insight reported.

The court ruled against the three interlocutory appeals - a demand for evidentiary and investigative documents from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, including witness statements; questioning the attorney-general's withdrawal of a transfer certificate to move the case from the sessions to high court; and a demand for gag order on the media and public from discussing Najib's criminal cases.

Najib had pleaded not guilty to seven charges last Wednesday (April 3) at the start of his much-anticipated trial linked to the alleged plundering of state fund 1MDB in a financial scandal that shocked the world.

He is accused of receiving RM42 million (S$13.8 million) for giving a government guarantee for a RM4 billion loan taken up by SRC International, a firm set up as a coal supply business.

The sum is a fraction of the US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) that investigators allege made its way into his personal bank accounts from 1MDB.

Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing and says the charges against him are politically motivated.