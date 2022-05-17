Malaysia's extension of paternity leave to 7 days a welcome change for some

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - In March, Malaysia's Dewan Rakyat amended its Employment Act, which saw the three-day paternity leave extended to seven days.

Working fathers are eligible for paternity leave for up to five children. They must also have worked at the company for at least 12 months to be entitled to such leave.

Before this, the private sector in Malaysia did not recognise paternity leave; only civil servants were given seven days' paternity leave.

While some fathers feel that seven days is too short, others believe it is more than enough.

Marketing designer Muhammad Luqman Hakim Mohamed Radzi, who will soon have his second child, said seven days will be good enough to "settle matters related to a newborn".

"There are a number of things to be done, such as registering the baby's name and getting a birth certificate.

"Most infants also develop jaundice a few days after birth so the extra days of leave will be important for the men as they need to accompany their wife and newborn to the doctor," he said.

Technician Chin Kam Keong, 38, also felt that the seven-day leave was reasonable.

"Currently, my company only allows two days' paternity leave and it was quite chaotic for me. Hopefully, the government will enforce this as soon as possible so when I have a second child, I will have more time to care for my wife and baby and also to get things done," said Mr Chin, who welcomed a baby boy in March.

He also said the government should allow more tax relief for couples with babies.

"With items for babies and mothers getting more expensive, it will be really good if the government can give us more exemption or benefits to ease our burden," he added.

IT executive Nur Danial Ibrahim, who became a first-time father to a baby girl on April 14, said seven days' paternity leave for the private sector would be beneficial to new dads like him.

He said the arrival of a new family member had turned his wife's and his world around.

"The three-day paternity leave I had was just too short for me to be with my wife and baby. Everything is a new experience at that point.

"If fathers wanted to extend their paternity leave, it had to be taken from their annual leave, which should be kept for other situations.

"Aside from helping the wife around the house as she is in confinement, let's not forget dads are usually in charge of running errands such as registering the baby at the National Registration Department, which is not as easy as walking in like before.

"These things are time-consuming," said the 29-year-old from Kulai, Johor.