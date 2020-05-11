Malaysia extends movement curbs to June 9

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday extended the country's conditional stay-at-home order by another four weeks, warning that the fight to halt the spread of the coronavirus is not yet over.

The country's movement curbs, first imposed on March 18, were due to expire tomorrow after three previous extensions. With the latest extension, they will now remain in force until June 9.

The curbs had been eased last Monday to allow most businesses to reopen and people to travel for work, but schools remain shut and large social gatherings banned.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said Malaysia's annual mass exodus to home towns ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations in two weeks' time would not be allowed. But small gatherings of up to 20 people for the festive celebrations would be permitted, with necessary precautions taken.

In Europe, all eyes are on Spain, France and Germany as they gradually ease the stringent lockdowns that have seriously dented their economies.

New coronavirus cases and deaths have fallen in Spain and France. Spain, which lifted a ban on outdoor exercise on May 2, yesterday recorded the fewest deaths since March 18.

France, which loosens restrictions on businesses today, last Saturday reported 80 new deaths, the fewest since at least March 20.

But in Germany, new infections are accelerating again just days after it relaxed distancing curbs. The Robert Koch Institute for disease control said the number of people each sick person now infects has risen to 1.1, which means that the number of infections is growing.