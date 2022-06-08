Malaysia ex-PM Najib's wife Rosmah gives up claim on seized diamond bracelet

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has relinquished her claim on a US$220,000 (S$303,000) white gold diamond bracelet that the police seized in a 1MDB raid in 2018, Malaysia's news agency Bernama reported.

Her lawyer Azamuddin Abd Aziz informed the High Court of her decision during case management on Wednesday (June 8), according to the report. The bracelet is currently kept in the vaults of Malaysia's central bank.

Najib was Malaysia's leader from 2009 until 2018, when his involvement in the scandal linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) cost his party the election and ended Barisan Nasional's six-decade rule.

Shortly after Najib lost power, Malaysia's police seized about RM1.1 billion (S$344 million) worth of items in raids amid investigations into the troubled state fund.

Najib is appealing a criminal conviction at the Federal Court and faces multiple trials in the High Court for his role in 1MDB. He has denied any wrongdoing.

