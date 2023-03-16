Malaysia ex-PM Muhyiddin unlikely to lose ground despite staying on amidst graft charges

Analysts say that supporters of Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional coalition that he leads are likely to view the multiple graft charges initiated against him as politically motivated. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ram Anand
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
16 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin is unlikely to lose his appeal among the country’s majority Malay voters despite his decision not to quit as the chief of his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) amid ongoing corruption trials.

Analysts say that supporters of Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition that he leads are likely to view the multiple graft charges initiated against him as politically motivated, hence justifying his decision to stay on even though the move runs contrary to the coalition’s own anti-corruption image.

