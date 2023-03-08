Malaysia ex-PM Muhyiddin summoned to anti-graft agency on Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he has been summoned to the offices of the country’s anti-graft agency on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Mr Muhyiddin also denied a news report that he was arrested on Wednesday.

Mr Muhyiddin did not say why he has been called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Mr Muhyiddin was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who came to power in November 2022, ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Mr Muhyiddin, including Covid-19 relief programmes, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

Mr Muhyiddin has denied the accusations, describing them as political vendetta.

Mr Anwar’s office and the MACC did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Mr Anwar and Mr Muhyiddin went head-to-head in a tightly contested election in November.

It resulted in a hung Parliament as neither candidate won a parliamentary majority.

Malaysia’s constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, then appointed Mr Anwar as prime minister after he formed a coalition with other political parties.

Since the election, Mr Muhyiddin and his party have been subject to graft investigations.

Two leaders belonging to Mr Muhyiddin’s party have been charged by the MACC with bribery over an economic recovery project launched by his government.

Mr Muhyiddin was questioned by the MACC in February regarding the same project.

The MACC has also frozen bank accounts belonging to Mr Muhyiddin’s party. REUTERS