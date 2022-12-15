Malaysia ends tenures of political appointees in state-linked corporations

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Cabinet has decided to end the tenures of chairmen and board members who are regarded as political appointees in federal statutory bodies and government-linked corporations.

It is understood the decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

A directive signed by Government Chief Secretary Mohd Zuki Ali has already been issued to the secretaries-general of all ministries.

The decision also affects those appointed to the finance ministry, as well as government-linked investment entities.

Sources said the decision was made following a lengthy discussion among ministers who acknowledged that there were some political appointees who were competent and could perform.

“In the end, it was decided that a blanket decision would be made to end political appointments,” said a source.

Some ministers, when contacted, said discretionary power should be given to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to make fresh appointments.

One minister said the decision was in line with the new culture of transparency under Datuk Seri Anwar’s leadership.

“It should be a move that will be welcomed by many Malaysians, but some of us hope there will be some clarity as we feel competent and experienced personalities should be considered.

“But it is the call of the Prime Minister and he must be given the authority to decide,” the minister said.

The Pakatan Harapan-led government earlier ended the services of several high-ranking civil servants, including former Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK