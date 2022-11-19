Malaysia election: Who are the likely winners and what are the possible outcomes?

KUALA LUMPUR - Early results of the closest race in Malaysia’s election history have started trickling in, as three key coalitions and scores of smaller parties vie to form the fifth government in as many years.

About 70 per cent of the country’s 21 million voters - some braving heavy rain and floods - had cast their ballots as at 4pm on Saturday.

The total voter turnout in the 2018 general election was 82 per cent, and 84 per cent in 2013.

A record 945 candidates were nominated to run for the 222 parliamentary seats. However, only 220 parliamentary seats completed balloting on Saturday. Voting was suspended in the rural ward of Baram, Sarawak, due to bad weather and floods. Meanwhile, the election in Padang Serai, Kedah, has been postponed to Dec 7 after its incumbent MP and Pakatan Harapan candidate Karupaiya Mutusami died on Wednesday.

Although pollsters on Friday predicted that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) was likely to win the most seats but fall short of a simple majority, they also warned that dozens of constituencies remained too close to call.

The Straits Times looks at the likely outcomes of Saturday’s vote and what scenarios may unfold as a result.

Scenario 1: Hung Parliament with BN as the largest bloc