Malaysia election: Voting begins as Najib hopes for big win

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysians began voting on Wednesday (May 9) to determine whether Prime Minister Najib Razak's ruling alliance can extend its 61-year run in power despite rising living costs and lingering corruption allegations.

Voting began at 8am in Kuala Lumpur, with results expected to trickle in from 7pm onward. A winner may not be known until late in the evening.

Mr Najib, 64, is under pressure to improve upon his performance in the 2013 election, when his Barisan Nasional coalition squeaked out a win while losing the popular vote for the first time.

His main challenger is the 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister, who effectively came out of retirement to try and oust Mr Najib.

"We will ensure tomorrow is better than today," Mr Najib said on Tuesday night in his final campaign speech.

Mr Najib's coalition is set to retain power even though it may lose the popular vote, according to a survey conducted by the Merdeka Centre For Opinion Research from April 28 to noon on Tuesday.

It involved phone interviews with about 1,579 registered voters in 70 marginal seats in Peninsular Malaysia, which is home to the capital, Kuala Lumpur, and holds roughly 80 per cent of the population.

Polls in the run-up to the vote didn't account for two states in the rain forest-covered island of Borneo, accounting for a quarter of all seats. These have traditionally been a Barisan Nasional stronghold.

Both Mr Najib and Dr Mahathir, who have traded insults during the campaign, are seeking to court the support of the ethnic Malays who make up around 60 per cent of all voters.

Dr Mahathir leads the four-party opposition alliance called Pakatan Harapan, which also includes Malaysia's largest ethnic Chinese party.

Plans by a splinter opposition Islamic party known as PAS to stand its own contenders in many seats could siphon Malay votes away from Pakatan Harapan, ultimately helping Mr Najib's coalition. PAS had cooperated with the main opposition bloc in the 2013 election.

Mr Najib said in an interview last month that he was confident of a better showing than 2013.

In that election, his Barisan Nasional coalition won 133 constituencies - roughly 59 per cent of parliamentary seats - in its worst performance ever.

He is counting on an economic upturn and a divided opposition to boost his chances this time around.

The opposition bloc has highlighted bread-and-butter issues while also keeping the spotlight on a money-laundering scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd, which has implicated Mr Najib. He has denied any wrongdoing.