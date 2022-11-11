Malaysia election: Used to challenges, disabled candidate Noraishah takes on Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR - The odds may be stacked against Malaysia’s first female disabled election candidate Noraishah Mydin Abdul Aziz, who is taking on Umno stalwart Tengku Adnan Mansor in the Putrajaya ward, but she is no stranger to challenges.

Dr Noraishah, who was born with spina bifida and is wheelchair-bound, has had to fight to make her way in the world from when she was just 15 years old and denied the right to enrol in a residential school because of her disability. Now aged 47, she is a scientist with a PhD in Medical Biotechnology from the University of London, and a former senior lecturer at Universiti Malaya’s medical faculty.

Making her electoral debut in the Nov 19 polls for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Dr Noraishah says her top priorities are to be the voice for disenfranchised Malaysians and address the country’s socio-economic disparity.

“It’s completely pointless for me to be in Parliament if I cannot look after the weakest and the most disenfranchised of my society,” she told The Straits Times in an interview on Tuesday. “It is extremely nonsensical to discriminate against people based on their disabilities” said Dr Noraishah.

But first she has a big hurdle to clear. Not only will it be a six-cornered fight for the Putrajaya seat, where Malaysia’s administrative capital is located, she will have to beat the incumbent MP Tengku Adnan who has held the seat since 2004 for the Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance. Another heavyweight in her way is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s vice-president and former education minister Dr Radzi Jidin, who is part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Dr Noraishah however is made of sterner stuff and remains undaunted. And she doesn’t mince her words.

“Barisan Nasional for 61 years is bad enough. They didn’t have any policies for people with birth defects. Perikatan Nasional should also be flushed down the toilet, and be done with it once and for all,” she told ST.