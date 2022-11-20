Malaysia election: Umno swept aside by ‘green tsunami’

KUALA LUMPUR - The next government is still a work in progress while Malaysians are trying to wrap their heads around the stunning outcome of the 15th General Election (GE15).

As at press time, Barisan Nasional was on the way to a defeat more crushing than in 2018.

There are already calls for Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is Barisan chairman and Umno president, to take responsibility and resign.

The shocker of the night was the dark horse Perikatan Nasional giving Barisan Nasional the fight of its life.

The Malay wave that rumbled towards Perikatan has enabled it to wrest Perlis and and roll over the other Malay states.

Some viewed it as the “green tsunami”, a reference to PAS which is the dominant partner in Perikatan.

The two coalitions were neck-and-neck in many seats and a video from Kepala Batas of Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican conceding defeat to Perikatan a little after 10pm, said it all because an Umno stronghold that was once held by a former prime minister had fallen.

Perikatan, with PAS providing a strong Islamic voice, had sucked away Malay votes that would have otherwise gone to Umno and it included the civil service, Malay professionals and Malay first-time voters.

There is a very powerful subtext to this. It signals that Malays who rejected a Malay party they regarded as tainted had also spurned the multiracial Pakatan Harapan.

They preferred to turn to an alternative that was very much centred around race and religion.

The fact that Perikatan managed to win the prestigious Putrajaya seat was another clear sign that the country’s top civil servants had rejected Barisan.

They felt that Umno had not learnt from the fall of 2018 and had failed to change according to the times.

The economy had affected ordinary people where it hurt most, but corruption and integrity were important issues among the professional class.

There is still no sign of what kind of government will be formed out of this confusing state of affairs.